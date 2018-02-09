SNOW brought difficult driving conditions across north Gwent yesterday morning, as winter reasserted itself following heavy rain the previous night.

The A465 Heads of the Valleys Road was closed for around an hour from 9.30am in both directions between Brynmawr and Gilwern, due to a jack-knifed lorry.

The incident caused lengthy tailbacks, and conditions also caused difficulties for lorries travelling westbound on the A465 on the Gilwern-Brynmawr stretch.

Bus services in and around places such as Blaenavon, Abergavenny and Brynmawr were delayed as conditions deteriorated.

In Blaenavon, a bus and a car collided in the icy conditions.

Gritters were out in force across Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire, and school staff cleared snow to ensure that lessons could take place.

The snow had largely cleared by late morning.

After a chilly start today across Gwent, the temperature is expected to rise steadily, reaching a high of 10°C in many places by early evening.