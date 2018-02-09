INFORMATION is being sought to help find 66-year-old Anthony Green, from Ynysddu, who has been reported missing.

Also known as Anthony West, he is described as 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, and with close shaved hair.

He was last seen at Newport bus station at 2.30pm on Wednesday January 3 this year, and it is thought he may have been planning to catch the Megabus to London.

He has not been since and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is known to have links to Sussex and London. and may be in those areas.

Anyone who sees him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to telephone the police on 101, quoting log number 1800018856.