DRIVERS are being warned to be alert as a result of significant changes to the Tredegar Park roundabout.

As part of works on Junction 28 of the M4, motorists joining the roundabout from the east or the south have found they are unable to turn right along Forge Road.

Drivers must instead go left towards St Mellons and follow a loop back round to the right.

But some drivers have reported not being aware of the changes and finding themselves taking a long diversion along the M4 westbound before turning around at a later junction.

The change, part of a major redevelopment of Junction 28 of the M4 which began 12 months ago, has also led congestion on the section of the A48 passing the Office for National Statistics, and west towards St Mellons.

Members of the Junction 28 action group on Facebook have been sharing their experiences of the change.

Kelly Pendre said: “It was chaos leaving work at 4pm (from Tredegar Park going towards Forge Lane) as the new system was in place but the lights weren’t working with each other.

“People were stuck in the original lanes and then people coming around the new system had nowhere to go and was backing up to the old roundabout.”

And Jon Greening said: “Too many people queuing in the left lane. Don’t think they realised!”

Members have also spoken out about the long delays caused by the long-running roadworks.

Allan Brinkley said: “I used to be able to leave Afon Village at 7am and get to Junction 27 in five minutes or thereabouts.

“It shouldn’t be this difficult to get to work. Trouble is, there isn’t any alternative to the car.”

And Jane Spargo said: “Public transport just isn’t good enough. It just annoys me I have to leave so early so I am not late for work. Turns into a very long day.”

The multi-million-pound project, which is being carried out by contractors Costain, involves roadworks at the Tredegar Park roundabout, the A467 Bassaleg roundabout, and the Southern Distributor Road Pont Ebbw roundabout.

Costain was contacted for comment.