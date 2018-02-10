MCDONALD’S stores across Newport ran out of its new burger yesterday.

To mark the Big Mac's 50th anniversary in April, McDonald’s has introduced a limited Grand Big Mac.

Rogerstone Councillor Chris Evans said he tried several outlets across Newport yesterday, to no avail.

“I travelled to Spytty, Maesglas and Rogerstone McDonald’s looking for a Grand Big Mac and could not find one,” he said. “I was told they had run out.”

A spokeswoman from McDonald’s said: “Due to the overwhelming popularity of our new Grand Big Mac some of our restaurants experienced higher than expected demand resulting in the burgers being sold out for a short period of time. Customers should be able to get their hands on the Grand Big Mac across the country from tomorrow if not before.”