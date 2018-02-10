USK will be one of only six communities across the UK that will take battle for the title of "Champion of Champion" in this year's Britain in Bloom.

Usk In Bloom won gold in the "Large Village" category in last year's prestigious national horticulture awards.

They had shared the award with Market Bosworth in the East Midlands, and their success means they will be covered in a first-time BBC Two series following the competition.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) event will celebrate its 54th year in 2018.

It pits rural villages, urban corners and city centres against one another across a range of criteria that includes horticultural know-how, community engagement, efforts to bolster biodiversity and climate change adaptation.

Finalists are put forward to the national final based on their progress locally and will be scored by a team of RHS national judges in the summer.

Darren Share, chair of Britain in Bloom, said: "Britain in Bloom groups work tirelessly throughout the year to tackle local issues and improve the place they call home.Everyone benefits from the work these groups carry out and I have seen first-hand the positive impact Britain in Bloom has in bringing communities together.”

Judges will visit finalists in August with the winners of each category and finalists’ final score announced at an awards ceremony in Belfast on October 19.

Visit www.rhs.org.uk/communities.