A SELECTION of Bake Off-style challenges and culinary lessons have helped young people from Caerphilly improve their cooking skills.

As part of the core work of the council’s Youth Service Provision, the food-focussed sessions has helped those attending a number of projects and youth provisions to develop their talent.

Its aim is to help develop four areas of food preparation including cooking techniques, hygiene awareness, weights and measures, costs and budgeting; with some attendees earning a Food Safety Qualification at the end of the project.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, the Ynysddu ward member and cabinet member for education and achievement, said: “These sessions are fantastic as they are delivered by our enthusiastic and multi-skilled Youth Workers who are able to tailor the sessions to the needs of the individual club.

“The sessions are made fun and are often led by the young people. In addition to improving their culinary skills the sessions teach about nutrition and increase confidence and improve listening skills.”

Project participants have also been successful in achieving the first phase of the Welsh Network Healthy Schools Scheme, working towards the second phase.

For details, visit caerphilly.gov.uk or contact Nikki Gethfield on 01495 244064.