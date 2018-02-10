THE vast majority of writers can only dream of their work becoming international bestsellers.

But for three Newport-born authors - Arthur Machen, Leslie Thomas and William Henry Davies - they achieved that dream - with one of their works being described by Stephen King as “one of the best horror stories ever written”.

The three authors, all of whom led anything but a normal life, wrote literature that influenced many great writers of our age.

So next time you are ‘umming’ and ‘ahhing’ of what book to read, why not look at the wealth of written talent from these authors.

Arthur Machen

Mr Machen is still known to this day for his works in horror and supernatural.

He was given the birth name Arthur Llewelyn Jones in 1863. And raised in the High Street, Caerleon, by a vicar.

Before rising to fame, Mr Machen had a humble beginning. He was educated in Hereford and is believed to have grown up in poverty.

Mr Machen’s father took the decision to adopt his wife’s maiden name to become Mr Jones-Machen for unknown reasons. Thus his son, Arthur, would be baptised under that same name.

But Arthur would later be better known under his pen name – Arthur Machen.

Despite financial constraints preventing him from matriculating to university, he was determined to pursue his ambition of becoming a writer. And did so after moving to London.

The journalist’s first major break-through was in 1894 with the publication of the classic horror - The Great God Pan.

The book would leave a lasting impression on future generations. In fact, legendary horror writer Steven King said: “Arthur Machen’s The Great God Pan which is one of the best horror stories ever written. Maybe the best in the English language.

"Mine isn’t anywhere near that good, but I loved the chance to put neurotic behaviour—obsessive/compulsive disorder—together with the idea of a monster-filled macroverse. That was a good combination.”

At the time, Mr Machen was vilified by certain media organisations for including in-depth sexual content.

But despite the criticism the book went on to become a bestseller.

His writing took a hit in 1899 during the time of the death of his first wife, who had been suffering from cancer.

In 1910 he became a journalist at the Evening News.

But it was the outbreak of the First World War that sprung Mr Machen back into prominence.

His works The Great Return, The Terror and Angel of Mons were popular reads. The Angel of Mons - which focussed on a group of angels apparently protecting British soldiers in the Battle of Mons - was particularly well-received.

Despite Mr Machen dying 61 years ago he still remains one of the greatest writers of horror.

Leslie Thomas

Unlike Mr Machen’s acclaimed books in horror, Leslie Thomas made a name for himself with the comic novel The Virgin Soldiers.

Mr Thomas was born in 1931 and his youth can be best described as tragic and turbulent. He lost both parents within six months – his father died at sea and his mother of cancer – and was subsequently raised in Dr Barnardo’s homes in London.

He took a course in journalism at South West Essex Technical College and eventually worked for the London Evening News.

He left journalism in 1965 to purse his writing career.

Thomas wrote a range of books – including Tropic of Ruislip and Dangerous Davies – but it was The Virgin Soldiers in 1966 that proved an overwhelming success.

The book focusses on a romantic ‘relationship’ between three characters in a British army base in Singapore.

The novel proved that popular that it was developed into a film in 1969 and a sequel was later produced in 1977 starring Nigel Davenport.

The 83-year-old died in 2014.

At the time of his death, friend and former Argus reporter Mike Buckingham paid tribute.

He said: “Leslie was born in Newport and despite his literary wanderings never left the town of his birth in spirit.

“He was as bright and as lively company as the humorous tone of many of his books suggest.

“When the literary history of Gwent is written, Leslie’s name will be near the top.

“He was born near to another writer W.H Davies and literally breathed the same air. He was the same cut and period as the late Alexander Cordell and equally-loved by the people who have Gwent and its stories close to their hearts.”

William Henry Davies

Mr Davies’ life was particularly dramatic - from living on the streets to becoming one of the most popular poets of his time.

He was born in 1871 and brought up by his grandparents in Pill.

Petty crimes, including shoplifting, brought his education to a standstill.

Following a stint at a frame maker in Newport, Mr Davies set his eyes on a new life in America. He worked to raise the money to get to America.

And in 1893 his dream became a reality. He spent the next six years exploring the ‘land of freedom’.

In total, Mr Davies crossed ‘the big pond’ several times. He left America for the last time after an accident in 1899, where his leg was crushed by carriage wheels and was later amputated.

Harsh experiences in America resulted in him publishing his riveting autobiography – The Autobiography of a Super Tramp.

Upon his return to Britain, he had no choice but to divide his time between living on the streets and in hostels.

He soon focussed his time and energy in writing poetry and, after borrowing money, managed to publish The Soul’s Destroyer in 1905. This proved to be a break-through into the world of poetry.

Some years later he wrote a poem - Leisure - which is still well-known to this day.

The famous opening begins: ‘What is life if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare.’

And in no time at all, Davies’ works remained in popular demand throughout his life time.

He died aged 69 in 1940.