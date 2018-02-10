UPDATE 2.31PM
Traffic has since returned to normal on Usk Way.
-----------------------
A BROKEN down vehicle is causing heavy traffic in Newport city centre.
Congestion is being reported on the A4042 Usk Way northbound near Newport Centre.
Local bus services are being affected by the incident.
**CUSTOMER NOTICE** Broken down vehicle on Usk Way near the leisure center is causing a build up of traffic, this may cause slight delays to our services. Updates to follow— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) February 10, 2018
