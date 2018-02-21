WALES’ leading cancer charity, Tenovus Cancer Care, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and you could win two tickets to their glamorous party taking place at Newport’s stunning Celtic Manor Resort on Friday, March 2.

Hosted by television and radio star and Tenovus Cancer Care patron Rob Brydon, it promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment and celebration, looking back at the incredible achievements of the charity since it was formed back in 1943.

With two tickets (worth £170), you will be treated to a drinks reception on arrival before a delicious three-course meal in the beautiful surroundings of the Caernarfon Suite at the luxurious Celtic Manor Resort.

Host Rob Brydon will introduce the festivities for the night, including a performance from the Cwmbran ‘Sing With Us’ choir and a selection of interactive games.

Also in attendance on the night will be a number of other Tenovus Cancer Care patrons including Wales and British Lions rugby player Sam Warburton and West End singer and television presenter Connie Fisher.

To be in with a chance of winning, a pair of tickets to this event, just answer the following question: Which Tenovus Cancer Care patron will be hosting the event?

Send your answer, name, address and contact details on a postcard to Celtic Manor Competition, Samantha Newman, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN or you can enter by text. Start your message with TENOVUS, leave a space and then send your answer, name and address to 80360. Messages cost 50p plus your normal operator text charge.

Terms and Conditions at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions.

Closing date: February 21, 2018.