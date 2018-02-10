HUNDREDS of young cheerleaders and their families have descended on Newport for a national cheerleading and dance competition.

The International Cheerleading Coalition (ICC) Welsh Open has returned to the city, with Newport Centre again playing host.

Around 40 teams will take place in the competition across the weekend, with those taking part including local teams to teams who have travelled hundreds of miles from across the UK.

Athletes range in age from six years old to 17 and over, with more than 300 acrobatic dances planned across the two days.

Routines range from solos and duets, to performances involving full cheer and dance teams.

Today it was the turn of the competition's youth division to take centre stage, with the junior and senior divisions performing on Sunday.

In the early hours families ushered their colourful competitors through the rain and into the leisure centre.

Organisers have transformed the sports hall into a colourful competitive arena, with crowds filling stands on three sides.

An announcer kept the audience entertained between acts, with team members eagerly waiting in the wings for their chance.

After running through a tunnel, complete with strobe lights and a smoke machine, the young competitors took to the mat to deliver impressively intricate routines.

Supportive cheers greeted every flip and tumble, with cheers doubling and filling the hall at the end of each routine.

The ICC, which is based in Milton Keynes, was set up in 2007 and aims to provide "safe, affordable and fun" competitions to youngsters of all ages.

The Welsh Open is one of seven events in the ICC's annual calendar.

Competition build-up and winners will be announced through ICC's official Twitter, @ICCheer.

