IT'S nearly Valentine's Day and Chihuahua Fern is looking for love.

This darling little lady is barely knee height but what she lacks in stature she certainly makes up for in personality.

Fern is a very lively little lady. She is an escape artist extraordinaire, and will dart between your feet if she sees an opportunity to escape, so Fern will need a very secure garden - if there is a gap big enough for a mouse to get in, Fern will get out.

Fern doesn't know she is a teeny-tiny girl, she is absolutely fearless, and loves playing with dogs of all sizes. Fern has no intention of being a handbag dog - she wants to live life to the full.

Due to her diminutive size and skittishness, Fern would not be suitable for an elderly household as she is definitely a trip-hazard - you need to be very light on your toes when Fern is around.

If you'd like to meet her please contact Newport City Dogs Home call 01633 290 902 for more information between 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm, on weekdays, 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 3.30pm on Saturday.

Please note: the home is closed on Sundays.