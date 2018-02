USK agricultural college was broken into on Friday night.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said that thousands of pounds worth of tools were taken, including nail guns, back drivers, laser levels and more.

She said: "If you get offered any cheap tools, or if you live in the area and seen anything, or have CCTV of suspicious vehicles or people, please phone 101 immediately quoting log number 99 of 10/2/18."