LEMON and sugar or chocolate spread, whatever you love in your pancake there is plenty of choice when it comes to pancakes.

There are plenty of places in Gwent joining in the pancake fun.

l Parc Pantry in Malpas and The Tearooms at Belle Vue Park will be serving pancakes.

l Kaspa’s on Commercial street in Newport will be serving limited edition pink pancakes shaped like hearts to celebrate Shrove Tuesday and Valentine’s Day.

Visit facebook.com/KaspasNewport

l Rootys Cocktail Bar, on Cambrian Road in Newport, will be serving pancakes from 6pm. They will also be serving vegan and gluten free pancakes.

Find out more at facebook.com/rootysnewport/.

l Coffee Thirst on Commercial Street in Newport are creating a special pancake specially for pancake day. They will also be serving their sweet pancakes which come with a range of fillings.

Find out more at facebook.com/coffeethirst.

l There will be a Flipping Marvellous Pancake Party in aid of Christians Against Poverty, on Saturday, February 17 at St Julian’s Methodist Church Hall, Newport. For more call 01633 665642.

l Tyfu Café on Cardiff Road in Caerphilly will be offering a free lemon and sugar pancake when you order any hot drink on February 13.

Find out more at facebook.com/TyfuCafe.

l There will be a pancake day story trail on Tuesday, February 13, at Bedwellty House and Park from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Find out more at facebook.com/loubyloustories.

For perfect pancakes you should make the batter up a day ahead if you can.

If you are making batter and using it in less than four hours then keep it chilled in the fridge.

Before using, leave the batter to rest at room temperature for at least an hour, whisk again before cooking.

To create a rich batter you should add two tablespoons of melted butter to the mix.

For more even oil cover on your pan use a silicon pastry brush to cover it with butter or oil.

If you make too many pancakes you can freeze them for up to a month by placing a sheet of wax paper between each pancake then wrapping stacks of pancakes in foil or you can store them inside a freezer bag