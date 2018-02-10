A LITTLE girl’s dream of getting a Newport County AFC player’s shirt will come true next week.

Olivia Baker was holding a sign at the Wembley match on Wednesday saying ‘I don’t want Harry Kane’s shirt, I want David Pipe’s’.

The club saw the sign amongst the crowd and, keen to help the seven-year-old reach her dream, used the power of social media to track her down.

Her picture with the sign was posted on Facebook group ‘County chat’, saying "Does anybody know who this little girl is? The club has seen it and want to make it happen for her". Since yesterday morning, the post has been shared more than 1,300 times.

Now, the club has managed to track her down and, not only will they be giving the shirt to the Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon student, she will also get the chance to meet the player.

Olivia’s dad Luke Baker said: “We are trying to keep it as a surprise for her, but it will be hard. I have a feeling she will find out as so many people have liked and shared the post.

“She will be over the moon.”

Mr Baker, from the Gaer area of Newport, said that Olivia - who plays for Villa Dino U10 girls, in Christchurch - has been a County fan from a very young age and, in particular, Pipe.

When there is a game on, they go early to watch the team arrive and train, Mr Baker added, and Olivia’s focus is always on Pipe.

“She has met him several times, but it will be very special for her to get his shirt,” the dad-of-two continued. “On my phone, I must have 30 or 40 pictures of her with him

“When she gets a new one, she prints them off and keeps them in a book.”

A spokeswoman for the club said that, when they saw Olivia’s sign in the crowd at Wembley, they knew they had to help her reach her dream.

She said: “Staff members and volunteers have been using the power of social media to get in contact with Olivia’s family and make this a reality for her.

“We’re really looking forward to introducing Olivia to her hero next week!”