A TEENAGER whose inspirational sister died after battling a rare form of cancer has started a blog to talk about grief.

Holly Clark’s sister Emily died aged 18 on March 2016 from a rare form of blood cancer.

Following her diagnosis at the age of 16 Ms Clark started the Remission Possible campaign, which inspired thousands to sign the stem cell donor register and is being continued by her mum Donna Dunn.

Now, sister Holly has started her own blog – Remembering Emy – where she openly talks about her sister and grief, amongst others.

Ms Clark said she started the blog because, over the past two years, she has found it difficult to find people of her age she can relate to. Her aim is to reach out to others while keeping her sister’s memory alive.

She added: “I am very open and honest and love talking about Emily.

“I love it when people ask me questions about her – but it can be quite a taboo topic.”

The 19-year-old started the blog two weeks ago and is hoping to do one post a week. The first post was about her relationship with Emily, while the second one is an introduction to grief.

There are emotions you expect to have, she continued, but others take you by surprise.

Ms Clark, who is currently studying media and communication at Birmingham City University, said: “Some days I am really happy and others I can’t look at her picture without being upset.

“For example, applying for university was hard as my whole life I thought Emily would help me with that.

“In the blog post I am working on at the moment I talk about how the happiest things become sadder because the person you want to share the moment with isn’t there.

“That will happen for the rest of your life.”

Ms Clark, from Cwmbran, is hoping to find other young people she can relate to thanks her blog, as well as encouraging people to talk so that death and grief more openly.

In her blog, Ms Clark wrote: “Writing a blog is completely alien to me, much like grief. Even two years into my relationship with the 'joys' of grief I don't understand it, and pretty sure I never will. But what I am sure about is it will never leave me.

“From writing this blog I hope to help others, like my sister did with hers.

"To give teenagers like me something and someone to relate to. For me the biggest reassurance is finding someone, anyone, who could be feeling similar, and experiencing the same day to day challenges you are.

"However its not so easy finding other teenagers who you can share and relate with. I want to be 'that person' for others. I wish I had that in the first weeks after my sister's death, I needed that and still need it.”

Emily was a keen blogger and set up her Remission Possible blog to support other teenagers in a similar position. She also inspired hundreds to be bone marrow donors.

To find out more, visit Ms Clark’s blog rememberingemy.wixsite.com/siblinggrief

