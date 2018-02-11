THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of ice for Wales, including the entirety of Gwent.

It came into effect at 3am on Sunday, February 11 and is due to come to an end at 10am this morning, covering Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

The chief forecaster said: “Clear spells are expected to develop from the west early Sunday morning and will be accompanied by the arrival of colder air.

“This will result in falling temperatures and icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated surfaces, especially where any wintry showers lead to wash off of previous treatment.”