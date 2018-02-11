LOVE is all around as Valentine’s Day is here.

It’s hard to miss the annual celebration of love, but if you have forgotten to arrange something romantic, here is our guide to some of the top Gwent restaurants you could try tonight.

- The newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud, Newport, are offering a special Valentine's Gourmet Dinner. The menu includes pan fried hake, guinea fowl, New Forest venison loin and delicious desserts like Valrhona chocolate delice served with salted caramel ice cream, bourbon soused raisins and a pretzel crumb.

Find out more at foresterspub.com or call 01633 400260.

- The Glen-Yr-Afon House Hotel in Usk are offering a special à la carte menu at a set cost of £46.50 per person. The menu includes roast cod, caramelised belly pork, honey glazed duck breast and old spot sausage casserole.

Find out more at glen-yr-afon.co.uk or call 01291 672302.

- Love is in the air at the Celtic Manor. You could start your evening with a cocktail or champagne at the Mulberry Bar and then head to one of their restaurants which are offering menus from £50.

If you want to make it a truly special experience you could book a room at the Resort Hotel.

Find out more at celtic-manor.com/valentines or call 01633 413000.

- The Maes Manor Country Hotel & Restaurant, Blackwood, is offering a three-course meal with a glass of bubbly for £25.

Visit maesmanor.com or call 01495 220011.

- If you are on a budget then you can try the Harvester's two-course Valentine’s Day set menu which is available for £9.99. For an extra £2, you can order a third course.

Find out more and find your local restaurant at harvester.co.uk/valentines.