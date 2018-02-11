A MARKET held in a Newport pub on Saturday was a hit with shoppers.

Le Public Space, in High Street, Newport, held a market on Saturday and welcomed all sorts of stalls.

Irene Duncan, of The Handmade Chocolate Emporium, was one of the traders there.

Ms Duncan, from Newport, started her business about a year ago.

The 60-year-old said: “I came to their Christmas fair and I enjoyed so I thought I would come back.”

“It is good, I enjoy it.”

There were They had a variety of stalls selling vintage clothes, handmade gifts, sweet treats and more.

Jo Taylor, from the Rodney Parade area of Newport, was also at the market, selling cupcakes.

Ms Taylor works on her business - ‘Miss J Bakes’ - part time as she also works for Admiral.

She said: “Today has gone pretty well, although I think the rain has put some people off.

“We did the one at Christmas as well - it is nice to meet other people.”

Louisa Mallett, from Cardiff, said she worked in Le Public Space many years ago.

The 31-year-old, who makes jewellery and homeware from clay, said the High Street pub is an amazing space to meet lots of creative people.

