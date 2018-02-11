A ROGERSTONE business has donated 15,000 prepared ready meals to a charity.

2 Sisters, which is based at Rogerstone Park, made the eye-watering donations to charity FareShare Cymru to help feed some of society's most vulnerable people.

Last month, the company donated 84 tonnes of food which ranged from turkey to vegetables.

The amount of stock donated is believed to be enough to feed all theatre goers to a packed Wales Millennium Centre for more than eight consecutive performances.

Europe’s biggest prepared meals facility had started to help FareShare Cymru at the end of July and had been supplying twice-weekly deliveries ever since.

Lisa Hancock, who is the general manager at Rogerstone Park, said that the donations would help people.

She said: "It's fantastic that we've been able to play our part and help people within our local community whilst at the same time reduce food waste.”

“This has developed into a great arrangement that turns a potential environmental challenge into a social solution."

Sarah Germain, who is the manager at FareShare Cymru, added: "The meal solutions team at Rogerstone Park has really stepped up to the challenge and diverted their surplus food to us on a regular basis.”

“The food has made a huge difference and instead of being wasted it's now helping to feed thousands of people across South East Wales who need it most."

If you are interested in donating surplus food to FareShare, contact the commercial manager Rowen West-Henzell on rowen.westhenzell@fareshare.org.uk or 07970 998130