TORFAEN council has generated more than £2,000 in the past two years in income by selling advertising space on its website.

Receiving a set amount of money per click on the advert, the council has recouped £2,321.89 since it was introduced.

The scheme was brought in as a method of raising additional funds, when resources are reduced and an increase in service demand.

“Generating income through advertising is one way in which the council is trying to raise additional funds at a time when resources are reducing and demand for services is increasing,” said a council spokesman.

“Most people are aware we have advertising on things like roundabouts and council vehicles and sponsorship for events, so advertising on the website is simply another way in which we can offer opportunities for businesses to promote themselves to our residents.”

Only certain types of adverts are allowed, and there is a dedicated space for local businesses.

“The council works with the Council Advertising Network who are tasked with sourcing socially responsible digital advertising on behalf of a consortium of UK local authorities and other public sector partners,” the spokesman added.

“A key benefit is there is no council officer time taken up seeking advertising.

“There is a list of advertisers which the council approves. We also have dedicated space for local businesses too if they wish to advertise on the Torfaen website.

“The council ensures any advertising is socially responsible and in line with the organisation’s values, for example high interest, payday money lenders and gambling adverts are not permitted.”