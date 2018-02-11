A NURSERY which ranked as Wales’ best last year is to expand into Newport.

The Hollies Day Nursery, owned by Lisa Cronk and David Hutchings, is located in the centre of Cardiff and offers daycare to babies and children from six weeks to five years.

It has been voted Wales’ Nursery of the Year in 2011, 2015 and 2017 by the National Day Nurseries Association.

And now it has been revealed it will be opening a new centre – called Hollies at Rougemont – at Rougemont School in September. It will accommodate children aged six weeks to three years.

Andy Knight, who is the director of business and finance at Rougemont School, said the decision reflects a “new way of offering education”.

He said: “The partnership of two strong brands within the South Wales business community is an exciting venture for both Rougemont and Hollies.

“It signifies a new way of offering education while ensuring both brands can continue to offer the very best of provision.”

A number of open mornings will be held over the next few months,offering parents a chance to visit Hollies at Rougemont.

Places are limited so and for any additional information, email rougemont@holliesnursery.co.uk or call 01633 820811.