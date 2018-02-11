ACCESS to reliable internet service has never been so important to small and medium sized businesses. Many rely on a strong, reliable online presence to sell their products and services. To thrive in today’s digital world they need the best possible internet connection.

However, data recently released from Ofcom suggests that some of the most deprived areas are being left behind. Average broadband speeds in Islwyn, for example, are 43 per cent lower than the national average.

Semi-rural areas such as Argoed and Markham are particularly badly served, and the ward area is in the worst 10 per cent in the UK for receiving internet speeds of under 2 Mbps. Maesycwmmer and Abercarn are in the worst 10 per cent of wards for receiving under 10Mbps and all areas of Islwyn except Argoed, Blackwood, Penmaen and Ynysddu are in the worst third of wards for average broadband speed.

According to Ofcom, download speeds of under 10Mbps do not meet the “minimum level of broadband performance required for internet access to services such as web browsing, email and certain video services”.

In Islwyn, one in three lines is currently receiving speeds below this level.

In 2014 the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) released a discussion paper on broadband connectivity for small businesses across the UK. Their research found 94 per cent of small business owners consider a reliable internet connection as not only important but critical to the success of their business.

At that time 60 per cent expected to increase their online presence by the end of 2015 and in another survey by the FSB, 40 per cent of small businesses said improved digital infrastructure in their area would encourage them to invest in new technologies.

While cities such as Newport, Bristol and Cardiff fare much better in terms of average speeds, it is vital that the benefits of the digital economy are also fully accessible to businesses in rural and semi-rural areas. This is especially true for areas such as Islwyn, where economic growth is sorely needed.

The same data reveals that only 0.7 per cent of lines in Islwyn are unable to receive decent broadband speeds of 10Mbps. More can and must be done to ensure that upgrade cost is not a barrier to decent internet access, and that businesses know how to get the best services.

Broadband is the fourth utility. Without drastic improvement to digital infrastructure, businesses in some of the most deprived parts of the country could be left behind.