A YELLOW weather warning of ice is currently in effect for the whole of Wales.

The Met Office issued the warning at 5pm on Sunday, February 12 and it will remain in place until 10am this morning.

Covering Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen, icy patches could be an issue on untreated surfaces.

The chief forecaster said: “The cold conditions with a mixture of clear spells and wintry showers will continue through Sunday night and Monday morning.

“This will result in temperatures falling rapidly on Sunday evening and icy patches developing on untreated surfaces, especially where any wintry showers lead to wash off of previous treatment.

“Any heavier snow showers may lead to temporary accumulations of 1cm or less at low levels whilst over higher ground, above approximately 200m, as much as 2cm to 5cm may accumulate in a few places.”