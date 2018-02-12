AN OFFICER with a Pontypool-based housing association has won an award for helping people live in warmer homes.

Rhian Cook from Melin Homes was named a Heat Hero at a special awards ceremony at the Houses of Parliament this week.

David Bolton, the assistant director at Melin Homes said “Rhian has been involved in helping save money and energy for hundreds of residents in the last year alone.

“This award just confirms what we already know about Rhian’s excellent work and passion to make a difference.”

Maria Wardrobe, Director of Communications and External Relations at National Energy Action commented: “Each year I am bowled over by the passion and tenacity that our Heat Heroes such as Rhian demonstrate, always going above and beyond what is expected of them in their job or as unpaid volunteers.

"It was a delight to meet them and be able to say well done and thank you on behalf of those they help.”