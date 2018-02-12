RSCPA Cymru is appealing for information after receiving reports that two men deliberately set a dog on a cat in Tredegar on Thursday.

A ginger male neutered cat was found on Yscuborwen in the town with deep wounds to his leg and back end, thought to have occurred as a result of the alleged attack.

RSPCA Cymru was notified amid claims a member of the public spotted two men exit a white van at approximately 12.45am on February 8.

It is understood the two men halted the attack once they realised they were being watched by an on-looker.

The injured cat is not microchipped, with the owner not known – so RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal with the aim of finding the owner; but also in the hope of tracking down more information.

Anyone who has any information connected to this incident, or the cat, is urged to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line, as soon as possible.

The cat is currently undergoing treatment at an RSPCA clinic, and is on pain relief.

Steph Davidson, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: “We’re very concerned to have been notified of this alleged incident, with a member of the public reporting two men exiting a white van and deliberately setting a dog on this ginger cat.

“This would constitute a criminal act and would likely have been a hugely distressing experience for the poor cat. Fortunately, the cat is okay – and is currently on pain relief in RSPCA care.

“Our inspectorate appeal line can be contacted – in complete confidence – on 0300 123 8018. We’d urge anyone with information about this alleged incident, or the cat involved, to get in touch.”

Visit rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate/online.