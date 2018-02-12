THE funeral for a former mayor of Newport will be held next Tuesday.

The funeral of David Atwell, who died last month, will take place in St Woolos Cathedral at noon.

This will be followed by committal to Langston Vale at 1.30pm.

A notice in the Argus described him as "dearly loved and respected by many".

It added "wearing a flash of colour purple/gold would be significant". Mr Atwell was the mayor of the city from May 2016 to May 2017.

When he left office in May last year, it was revealed that he had been battling a brain tumour, which had been diagnosed in November 2016.

Following his death, members of Newport City Council paid tributes to the former mayor.

Leader of Newport City Council, Councillor Debbie Wilcox, previously paid tribute to him: “David Atwell was a long serving and very much respected member of the council who represented his ward and the wider city with distinction.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of his death and offer our sincere sympathies to his family and friends.”

Mayor of Newport, Councillor David Fouweather, succeeded Mr Atwell as mayor for the 2017/18 year and also paid tribute to the well-known figure.

“David Atwell was a committed councillor and true gentleman and I was honoured to serve as his deputy mayor last year,” he said.

“His friends and colleagues on the council were full of admiration for the way he carried out his mayoral duties despite being ill.

“I would also like to pass on our sympathies to his wife Carole and his friends and family at this sad time.”