TRAFFIC remains slow on the M4 following reports of a three-car crash on the motorway this morning between junction 27 Highcross and junction 28 Tredegar Park.

The incident was reported to Gwent Police at around 8.50am and there were no "serious" injuries sustained in the crash.

“At approximately 8:50am on Monday 12th February 2018 we received reports of a three vehicle RTC on the M4 J27 to J28,” said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.

“There were no serious injuries and the road is now clear. “