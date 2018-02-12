GARETH Anscombe controversially is yet to break his duck in Test rugby but says Wales can't blame the TMO for their Six Nations defeat in England.

The full-back seemed to win the race to a loose ball over the line at Twickenham but official Glenn Newman, watching the TV footage, begged to differ.

Rather than it being 12-5 or 12-7, Wales had to settle for three points and Anscombe was denied a memorable first international try.

"That was disappointing because it potentially would have changed the momentum, but ultimately it was still early on in the game and we had a lot of chances to fix it," said the Cardiff Blues back.

"The TMOs don't always get it right, which is frustrating but you can't do much about that.

"We were confident once we saw the first replay and started jogging back but whether there was a bit of a breakdown, there might have been.

"We trust the TMO, you've just got to back the individual to use the replays and communicate well with the touch judges and the ref, then hopefully they get the majority of them right.

"From a team's point of view it would have been nice because it would have changed momentum.

"We had a rough start and didn't come out of the blocks well, so going back to the sheds at 12-7 it would have been a different ball game.

"It would have been nice for the team and from an individual point of view it would have been nice to have my first Test try, but we didn't get it and ultimately we lost the game."

Nor did Wales use the TMO frustration as motivation to upset the odds against the champions.

"We didn't even talk about it at half-time. It was something that was dealt with there and then, we had to move on," said Anscombe.

"At half-time we talked about regrouping and felt that we settled a few of our defensive mistakes. We wanted to score first and get ourselves back into the game.

"We thought that even though we hadn't fired a lot of shots in the first half, we were within a score of being right back in an arm wrestle.

"We were confident that we could get ourselves back into it and did that relatively well in the second half. We just missed a couple of opportunities to sneak it."

It was a mad couple of days for Anscombe, who went from back-up fly-half to starting full-back because of Leigh Halfpenny's foot infection then was shifted to 10 for the closing stages.

"I knew that on Thursday night at the hotel 'Pence' was a little bit sore but he was pretty confident and is a full professional who does everything right," said Anscombe.

"I thought that he would come right but on Friday morning I got the shoulder tap from 'Gats'. It's nerve-racking in the sense that you haven't prepared for that but it gave me a day to get my head around the role.

"I sat down with 'Pence' and made sure I knew what was expected and I've played 15 the majority of my time with Wales, and in some big games.

"It was a rollercoaster 24 hours but it was great to get out there and try and impact the game."

Anscombe looked at home when he moved to fly-half with a display that could convince Gatland to throw him the 10 jersey ahead of Patchell for Dublin in round three.

The modest back said it was just circumstances that led to him enjoying some lively breaks.

"Going into 10, the game had opened up slightly. It was good to get in the front line a bit more and I was able to make a couple of busts," he said.

"I thought that I added a little bit there but I was helped by the game, we managed to move them side to side and their tight forwards were getting tired and I managed to sneak through a couple of holes.

"In the second half we managed to move the ball slightly and change the point of attack, we've just got to be better at finishing off when we make line busts.

"There were positives, some negatives and we can be confident going to Dublin in a couple of weeks."