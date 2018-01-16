WARREN Gatland says Wales are upbeat for Dublin despite seeing their Six Nations triple crown hopes ended in a controversial clash at Twickenham, writes Chris Kirwan.

Champions England triumphed 12-6 in a rain-soaked London thanks to a brace by Jonny May but the visitors were left to lament a TMO shocker and a remarkable try-saving tackle by former Osprey Sam Underhill on Scott Williams.

Wales recovered from a sluggish start to be pressing in the closing stages against a side who haven't lost at Twickenham under Eddie Jones.

The manner of that battling performance despite being without a glut of Lions stars means Gatland is bullish about their round-three chances in Ireland and the way that they are building for next year's World Cup.

"The changing room was not down at all," said the head coach. "We were pleased with how strong we finished the game.

"Considering we still think we are 20 to 25 per cent off being as fit and as sharp as we will be by the time the World Cup comes round, and we spend time together, we are in a pretty good place.

"We are building some depth in the squad. I think we are in a pretty good place."

"It was a tough Test match against a team that has got such a good record at Twickenham," he continued.

"We are pretty pleased with where we are at. We will get better as a side, and those players will get better.

"When we've got the opportunity to bring some of that experience back into the team it will continue to make us stronger as well."

Gatland could recall Lions Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams and George North to the back three for Dublin while number eight Taulupe Faletau and fly-half Dan Biggar could return for the end of the Championship.

Wales need to cause an upset at the Aviva Stadium against unbeaten hosts in order to put the heat on England, who face trips to Scotland and France before ending against the Irish.

"It could come down to points difference, hopefully someone slips up," said Gatland.

"England have won their first two games, so they are in a good position to potentially go and win the Grand Slam.

"We are out of that, which is disappointing, so you are relying on someone else to slip up.

"For us, the important thing is making sure we continue to get better as a team, and those players, from the experience of Twickenham, go to Ireland and improve on that performance."