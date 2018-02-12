WORK is under way on a £4.5 million project to provide additional warehousing at Associated British Ports' (ABP) port in Newport to accommodate growth seen in agriculture-related cargo volumes.

This new warehouse, known as 21 Shed, will provide an additional 70,000 sq ft of covered bulk storage facilities for port customers.

A spokeswoman for ABP said the agriculture sector has been growing at the port for several years. In 2017, the port saw year-on year growth of 14 per cent in bulk fertiliser imports and a 54 per cent increase in animal feed imports, she added. This new warehousing investment will ensure the sector can continue to develop at the port.

Ralph Windeatt, port manager for Newport, said: “Agribulk cargo volumes have been increasing steadily at Newport for several years.

"In order to support this, we have been proactive in our approach to investments for port customers to ensure that their businesses, and the local farmers, feed mills, and other industries they support, can continue to benefit from ABP’s services for many years to come.”

The spokeswoman added that ABP have been investing in the agriculture sector at Newport for several years.

She continued: "In 2015, £3.3 million was invested in new cranes and in 2016, £2.3 was invested in the construction of a 3,500 sq ft warehouse for the sector along with new weighbridge facilities.

"In 2017, the port of Newport handled 2.2 million tonnes of cargo while supporting 3,000 local jobs and contributing £186 million to the Welsh economy."