POLICE and paramedics were called to a street in Ebbw Vale following a concern for the welfare of a man.

Ambulances and several police cars were reported in Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, yesterday evening.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We had a call at approximately 4.30pm reporting concern for the welfare of a man in a flat in Bethcar street.

"Officers attended and the man had an injury to his neck, he was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he is receiving treatment."