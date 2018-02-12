POLICE and paramedics were called to a street in Ebbw Vale following a concern for the welfare of a man.
Ambulances and several police cars were reported in Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, yesterday evening.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We had a call at approximately 4.30pm reporting concern for the welfare of a man in a flat in Bethcar street.
"Officers attended and the man had an injury to his neck, he was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he is receiving treatment."
