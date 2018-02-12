UPDATE 13.15pm

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 2:50pm on Sunday, February 11 2018, our officers conducted a warrant at an address in the Rogerstone area.

"A scene guard is currently in place as precautionary measure while officers continue to search the premises.

"Historic firearms have been discovered at the address, which are believed to be decommissioned.

"Specialist officers are at the address safely removing the items to ensure the public’s safety.

"At this time enquiries are ongoing."

--------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 13.06PM

A neighbour, who has asked not to be named, said police have been "guarding overnight" since arriving yesterday.

The witness added there were also a larger number of police vehicles earlier this morning.

----------------------------------------------------------

THERE is a large police presence near the Tesco Express, in Cefn Road, in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment. Our reporter Chris Binding is at the scene.

Large police presence near Tesco Express in Cefn Road, Rogerstone pic.twitter.com/bcjXsX9yva — Christopher Binding (@ArgusCBinding) February 12, 2018