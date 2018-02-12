A KNIFE amnesty has been launched by Gwent Police today to coincide with a national operation.

The amnesty is running alongside Operation Sceptre from today to Sunday, February 18, and encourages people to deposit knives at secure bins across Gwent.

Police forces across the country will be taking part in the operation to coincide with school half term.

Inspector Neil Jones, of Gwent Police, said: "Crimes involving knives are rare in Gwent and we are taking positive active to try and prevent offences by removing knives and offensive weapons before any harm is caused.

"People might think that having a knife is some kind of status symbol, or that they need one for protection, but they don’t realise that in 65 per cent of cases, people who carry knives have those weapons used against them.

"If you know a friend or family member who carries a knife, urge them to surrender it as part of the amnesty. Every knife handed in is one less that can potentially be used on the streets of Gwent."

Knives can be deposited at the following police station across Gwent:

Newport Central

Maindee

Chepstow

Abergavenny

Monmouth

Ystrad Mynach

Cwmbran

Pontypool

Ebbw Vale

Blackwood

The blade should be wrapped before depositing, using cardboard, bubble wrap or something similar.

British Transport Police will also be supporting the operation.

BTP’s Supt Susan Peters said: "Knife crime is low on the railway network, but we know that some people who carry knives travel on trains and gather at transport hubs, which is why BTP is taking action to identify these people and deter them from carrying knives.

"Knife crime takes lives and devastates communities. We are supporting the national week of action across the country through community engagement and operations at transport hubs.

"A main focus for us will be talking to people at stations and on trains, particularly young people, as statistics show that people aged 16 to 25 are more likely to be carrying knives.

"We are aware that there are many reasons why a young person might carry a knife and we are working with community groups and safeguarding teams on these issues.

"We want people travelling on the railway network to feel safe and reassured by the action BTP officers are taking alongside our colleagues in other forces and partner agencies."

If you have information about anyone carrying or using knives call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.