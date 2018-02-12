GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate Timothy Taylor who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in October last year.

The 25-year-old, who is from Newport but has links to Magor and Blaenau Gwent was serving a 42-month sentence for burglary and has been recalled to prison.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the police on 101 quoting reference 1800039168 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org