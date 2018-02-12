A WARNING of heavy rain and strong winds has been issued for Newport and Gwent.

The yellow warning is in place from 00:05 tomorrow morning until 10am tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Heavy rain and some very strong winds are expected early on Tuesday morning.

"Some delays to road, rail and ferry transport are likely, including for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

"Spray and some flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer."

The rain is expected to clear by around midday, leaving a bright and cold afternoon.