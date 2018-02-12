THE family of a former rugby league player, found with “life-changing” injuries near Pontypool six months ago, have appealed to the police watchdog regarding Gwent Police’s handling of the investigation.

Scott Bessant, 34, was found in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, August 13 last year, on Pentwyn Lane, Abersychan.

The ex-Welsh Dragonheart has been in the coma for the past six months, and no new information about the incident has come forward.

Mr Bessants’ sisters, Naomi and Rachael, along with other members of their family, felt that they have been let down by the police during the investigation.

Naomi Bessant said: “No new information has come to light in the past six months. We believe that somebody out there knows something.

“We feel that as a family, we have been totally let down by Gwent Police.

“We were always brought up to respect the police. But in our view, they’ve completely disregarded our family.”

Rachael Bessant said: “All we want from the whole situation is answers. We know nothing aside from the fact he was found under a bridge near Pentwyn and he has life-changing injuries.

“We are certain that this was no accident.

“We have received Scott’s medical report and it details every injury that he has.”

The Bessants said that their brother received the following injuries during the incident: multiple fractures to his skull, a fractured neck, 12 fractures to his back, a fractured pelvis, a bleed on the brain, a broken collarbone and broken ribs and damage to the diaphragm.

The sisters believe that given their brother’s height and the level of injuries sustained, it is unlikely that he fell from the bridge.

“We have measured the bridge. We went ourselves with a tape measure, with some friends, and it is 14ft high,” said Naomi Bessant.

“Scott is 6’2”. He could practically stand underneath the bridge and touch the top of it.

“It just doesn’t add up. We just feel strongly that we have been let down by the police.”

Rachael Bessant added that the family has gone to the site of the incident, and recovered items from the scene which were later handed over the police.

She said: “Our brothers, Dwain and Gavin, went to the site of the incident. It doesn’t appear to us that the investigation was carried out under the bridge. They found a piece of wood with hair on it, pieces of skin and nails.

“From what we understand, the most part of the investigation was conducted on top of the bridge.

“We don’t know if he was on there. We just don’t know what has gone on.

“But they still have not issued a re-appeal.”

In the appeal issued by Gwent Police in August, a spokeswoman said that the force was “appealing for information following the discovery of a seriously injured 34-year-old man at approximately 5.15am on Sunday, August 13, 2017”.

She said: “A member of the public found the man lying on Pentwyn Lane next to the bridge, where the Pontypool to Blaenavon Cycle Path crosses.

“The man is currently in hospital with life changing injuries and remains in intensive care in a stable but critical condition.

“If you were in the area between 1am and 5am or have any information that might help our investigation please call 101, quoting log 136 13/08/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Last year, the family made a number of complaints over the handling of the investigation by Gwent Police.

They have since appealed the findings and the matter will be processed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), formerly the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Regarding the incident involving Mr Bessant, the family have submitted three complaints of failure in duty, six of neglect of duty and one of mishandling property.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Gwent Police has completed its investigation into the complaint and a report has been sent to the family of Mr Bessant.

“The family has decided to appeal the findings and, in line with normal procedures, the appeal has gone to the IOPC therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm that an appeal in relation to this matter was received by us on February 6 and that is currently being processed.”

Since discovering the extent of Mr Bessant’s injuries, the family have been overwhelming by the community support in their darkest hour.

“The support we’ve had from the community has been outstanding. We cannot thank them enough,” said Rachael Bessant.

“They’ve done so much in terms of raising money for Scott and his kids.

“Everyone across Gwent too, not just in Talywain and Torfaen.

“People in Talywain just can’t believe it still. It is such a tight community up here. It’s a feeling of shock if I were to describe it.”

However, no matter what happens, the family is not able to escape the reality of the situation and the effect on the family.

"When we found out about Scott, it just completely shattered us. It has broken our family," said Naomi Bessant.

"We could not believe it had happened initially until we went to the hospital to see him.

"Before the incident, Scott was in a really good place – he was really excited for the future as he’d spent three months decorating his house and his children’s bedrooms.

"He had been up at the pub that night with his friends. He was in high spirits, according to people we have spoken to who saw him there that night."

Of all the members of the Bessant family, however, the sister believe it has had the greatest effect on their parents and brother Dwain.

"This whole incident has caused our brother Dwain to have a mental breakdown," said Rachael Bessant.

"He has had problems with mental health in the past, but this has really bought those problems to the fore, and he was on life-support at the end of last year.

"Ever since Scott’s incident, he has not been right."

"This has been another nightmare with another one of our brothers. It’s just so cruel."

Although the father-of-two is recovering, progress is uncertain.

“Scott’s condition has not changed much since he went from the Heath to Rookwood. His eyes are open and he has been able to squeeze our hands but he’s still unable to walk, talk or move really,” said Naomi Bessant.

“He has made some improvements in the past six months, but it has been a very slow improvement. He has – and we have – a very long and uncertain road ahead.”

Rachael Bessant added: “We just want justice for Scott. We want justice for our mum and dad as it has absolutely broken them.

“We take his children to see him. It is heart-breaking for them too.

“Any information that anyone has will help us and could help Scott.

“Our fear is that it will drag on and drag on without any information to help clear things up.”