A NEWPORT pantomime production of family favourite ‘Aladdin’ has been nominated for a prestigious Great British Pantomime Award.

The show has been put forward for the ‘Best Song Sheet’ category, performed by cast member Richard Elis.

The song sheet is the part of the pantomime which invites audience members of all ages to sing along and join in the fun.

Aladdin, a joint production by The Riverfront and Production Exchange, took place at the theatre from December 5 last year to January 7, 2018.

And it has trumped more than 750 other pantos across the UK to be in with a chance of the award, which has delighted the show’s comic relief Mr Elis.

Taking to Twitter upon hearing of his nomination, he said: “Nice to see us all getting some recognition – I am a big believer in the team effort, makes it work for all of us. We’re only little but nice to know someone has noticed us isn’t it!”

The Riverfront’s Aladdin was one of 200 shows visited by Great British Pantomime Award judges, with the panel comprising of theatre academics, current and retired theatre performers and critics.

Each award is marked against certain criteria, and judges fill in an extensive marking sheet on which they will detail any part of the show that they feel deserves recognition.

Olivia Harris, creative producer for Newport Live and The Riverfront said; “We’re thrilled that the one and only Richard Elis has been recognised for his talents in leading the song sheet.

“He’s a hugely valued member of our panto team and is loved by us all here at The Riverfront and our audiences alike. I know we’ll all be rooting for him on the night of the awards, oh yes we will!”

Following on the success of Aladdin, tickets for this year’s panto ‘Sleeping Beauty’ are already on sale.

Tickets will range in price from £6 to 20.50, with group and family discounts.

To book tickets call the booking line on 01633 656757 or click here.