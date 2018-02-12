A CHEESE company based in Blaenavon has launched an inspired new product to mark the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company, based in Broad Street, have previously hit the headlines for maturing some of their cheeses 300ft underground at the Big Pit National Mining Museum.

The latest flavour to emerge from the award-winning business, based in the heart of Blaenavon’s World Heritage Site, is the heart-shaped cheddar‘Mefus a Prosecco.'

The recipe - flavoured with Strawberry and Prosseco - was developed by Charlotte Hill and launched on Monday with the help of special guests.

This included 'The Voice' contestant Gary Ryland ‘Ragzy’ and Russell Jones, of Sebastopol, who recently appeared on ITV’s the X-Factor.

Owner and managing director of Blaenafon Cheddar, Sue Fiander- Woodhouse, said: “I’m very proud of my daughter, Charlotte Hill who developed the recipe.

“Thank you to everyone who has come along to support us.”

Torfaen council’s executive member for business, culture, leisure and tourism, Alan Jones, added: “It’s fantastic to hear of business success stories in Blaenavon and I’m delighted that a local food related business has the initiative, energy and innovative thinking to develop and expand their offering.

"I wish The Blaenafon Cheddar Company all the very best and hope they have a very prosperous 2018.”

The new cheese is priced at £6 and is available in store or by calling 01495 793123.

For more information on Blaenafon Cheddar, visit www.chunkofcheese.co.uk