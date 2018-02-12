FORMER British Steel workers suffering from life-limiting and debilitating respiratory diseases and squamous cell skin cancer are being reminded that they now have limited time to register to join the group taking legal action against the company.

Law firm Hugh James - who is handling approximately 350 Welsh claims, including 54 in Llanwern, Newport, and 23 in Ebbw Vale - said that after the High Court deadline of February 23 2018, the register will be closed to people who have not registered their interest in the litigation.

A spokesman for the law firm said that, at the defendants’ request, and with court approval, claims for alleged bladder cancer can also potentially join the group. The separate deadline for those cases only is April 23, and the register will be closed to people who have not registered their interest in the litigation.

Kathryn Singh, partner and industrial disease specialist at the firm, said so far approximately 350 people in Wales have come forward to join the group action, but she believes there could be many more affected.

She said: “Thousands of workers were subjected to dust and fumes while working at these coking plants, so there are undoubtedly more victims out there, including those who may now have moved to other parts of Wales from the areas where they used to work. It is important that people are also aware that claims can also be investigated on behalf of the estate of former deceased workers.

“We urge anyone affected to contact us urgently on 0808 302 3861 for free advice and for their case to be considered before the closing date of the group register on 23 February 2018.”

The group action commenced after hundreds of British Steel workers developed these conditions which are alleged to have been caused by exposure to harmful fumes while working at coking plants in the immediate vicinity of the coke ovens.