RENEGOTIATING trade agreements post-Brexit is "the biggest challenge of our lives", the Welsh Government's economy and transport secretary has said.

Ken Skates appeared before a joint meeting of the Assembly's External Affairs and Additional Legislation and Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committees earlier today to answer questions on trade policy post-Brexit.

He said: "It's really important to recognise the scale of the challenge we face.

"This is the biggest change of our lives in terms of politics."

The Labour AM added he and his department were currently unhappy with the UK Government's Trade Bill, which sets out international trading agreements post-Brexit, calling it "somewhat condescending".

Under the Sewel Convention the Welsh Government is required to pass a Legislative Consent Motion before the UK Government can legislate on any devolved area.

This applies to any Brexit legislation due to the wide-reaching impact of the areas currently controlled by Europe.

But, although the UK Government is not legally required to abide by such a motion and can act against the wishes of the Welsh Government, Mr Skates said he did not forsee this happening if AMs refused to pass such a motion on the trade bill.

"I would be amazed if Parliament decided to depart from Sewell Convention," he said.

"It would be an astonishing course of action.

"I very much doubt they would do that.

"I can't imagine the UK Government will continue with the vote if we don't table and pass a Legislative Consent Motion."