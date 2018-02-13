A SECTION of the A465 Heads of the Valley Road’s ‘Gateway’ bridge was successfully installed over the weekend.

The part was fitted by Costain on Sunday morning.

Due to the unpredictable weather over the past weekend, the firm installed the second section of the arch on Monday evening during the final day of the overnight closures.

The third and fourth sections of the arch are scheduled to be installed during the closures this weekend’s overnight closures.

The road will close from Friday 20:30 until Monday 6am

A spokesman for Costain said: “Works are weather dependent and we will update you as soon as possible if any changes should occur.

“Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

For any queries with the A465 works, contact Costain’s public liaison officer Jeff Mapps on his e-mail, jeff.mapps@costain.com or on 0845 600 2664.