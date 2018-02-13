UPDATE: 10.25am

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At 2pm yesterday, Monday 12th February 2018, emergency services attended an address in Tynewydd Terrace in Newbridge, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man who hadn’t been seen for a number of days.

"On arrival, they found a 35-year-old man deceased at the address.



"At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained.



"Enquiries are ongoing and if anyone has any information that could help, please call 101 quoting log 228 12/2/18."



6.30am

THE unexplained death of a man is currently being investigated by police.

The spokesman said the force will release more information later on today.

There is one police van outside a house on Tynewydd Terrace this morning.

Karen Shallish, of Karen's cafe, said police were there when she went home at around 3pm yesterday.

Paul Dee, of Short Cuts, also in Tynewydd Terrace, said police arrived at about 2pm.

At first, there was only police car, but then about half an hour later an ambulance arrived, he added.

Mr Dee said at one point there were three police cars and vans in the street.

"When I finished work at 5pm, there were two police officers outside a property," he added.