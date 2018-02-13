A MAN who took more than 35 indecent videos of children has been jailed.

Christopher Bunn was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday afternoon after previously pleading guilty to three charges of taking indecent images of children and three offences of possession of indecent images of children at a hearing last month.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and two charges of perverting the course of justice at a hearing in November.

Prosecuting, David Pugh said that Bunn, of no fixed abode, was charged with taking 36 indecent videos – two of which were category A, the most serious category. Twenty five videos were category B and nine were category C.

The court heard the 38-year-old was also charged with possessing 91 indecent images and videos – two of which were indecent videos of category A. Twenty five were category B videos and six were category B images. Of the further remaining, nine were category C videos and 49 were category C images.

Mr Pugh said Bunn was first arrested in October 2014 after police were called to a Brighton library as staff saw Bunn watching images of young boys.

He said: “Police were called and his laptop and smartphone were seized.

“He was arrested, but then bailed pending further investigation. He didn’t answer bail.”

Mr Pugh added that, when police examined the devices, they found the indecent videos and images.

“In August 10, 2017, he was arrested in a B&Q store in Newport after an alleged shoplifting offence,” he continued.

“At the time, he gave his details as ‘Christian Dunn’ and was given a fixed penalty notice.

“This avoided him being arrested for the indecent images charges.”

On October 7, 2017, Bunn was arrested for stealing jewellery from the Sainsbury’s in Albany Street, Newport, Mr Pugh continued. Again, Bunn gave false details when arrested.

However, when taken to the police station, fingerprints revealed his true identity. He was then charged and remanded in custody.

Mr Pugh said Bunn has previously had 26 court appearances for 50 offences, but has no previous convictions for offences a sexual nature.

Ruth Smith, speaking on behalf of Bunn, asked that his guilty pleas should be taken into account.

She said: “He understands what abuse does to those who are abused, the catastrophic consequences that can follow from his actions.

“He will take all opportunities while he is carrying out his custodial sentence to minimise any risk that this authority may feel he poses.”

Ms Smith said Bunn has a long-standing history of abuse of illicit substances and has had problems with homelessness.

Sentencing him to five years in prison, Judge Eleri Rees said aggravating features include the fact more than one child was involved and that they were very young.

She said Bunn tried to evade being arrested by moving to south Wales.

A sexual harm prevention order was also ordered, as well as indefinite notification period.