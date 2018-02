THERE are traffic delays on the M4 this morning.

Delays increasing and delays of five minutes on M4 Eastbound between M4 and J28 A48. Average speed is 20 mph.

There are delays on M4 Westbound between J24 A449 and J26 A4051. Average speed is 25 mph.

Delays are also increasing on A48(M) Eastbound between A48(M) and M4. Average speed is ten mph.