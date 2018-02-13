RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a body of a British bulldog was found dumped in a skip in Newport.

The tan and white female dog was found in a skip outside a property at Riverside, Newport at around 12pm on Friday. She was wrapped up in a black bag and a green recycling bag.

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said: “The caller who made this upsetting discovery believes that the dog may have been put there on Thursday evening.

“The dog’s body was taken to a veterinary practice and following an examination with a vet she was found to be extremely thin and had a lump on her mammary gland.

“She didn’t have a collar and she wasn’t microchipped so we are not able to identify her owner. We don’t know what happened to her, how she became to be so thin and it is not clear at this stage how she had died.”

RSPCA Cymru is urging anyone with information about this dog to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line – 0300 1234 999 with all calls treated in confidence.