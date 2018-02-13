BUS drivers shaved their heads and beards in memory of a colleague who recently died passed away due to cancer.

Stagecoach bus drivers from Blackwood depot shaved in memory of Stuart Powell, an ex Blackwood driver who recently died passed away due to cancer after 15 years of service.

A spokeswoman for the bus company said the total amount raised was £1830, which has been donated to St David’s Hospice Care.

Nigel Winter, managing director for Stagecoach in South Wales, said: “We are always happy to support our staff in their fundraising efforts and would like to commend them on their recent fundraising for such a good cause.

“Staff are constantly coming up with new ways to raise money and keep our partnership with local charities flourishing”.

Franca Nigro, community events fundraiser for St David’s Hospice, said the funds raised will provide comprehensive palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses and provide care and support to their families at a very difficult time.

She said: “St David’s Hospice Care, with your help, aims to ensure that patients have the choice to receive care at home, surrounded by friends and family.”

To find out more about the hospice and to help raise funds, visit stdavidshospicecare.org