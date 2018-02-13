POLICE investigating a 'deliberate' fire in Ringland, Newport, have said "no further lines of enquiry" are available at present.

A huge blaze in Ringland Avenue, Newport, on Thursday evening caused damage to a garage and cars and several residents to be evacuated.

Water supplies were also hit by the fire which South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said was deliberate.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Officers have conducted house to house enquiries and unfortunately, there were no CCTV opportunities in this location and no further lines of enquiry for officers to follow at this time.

"Officers have spoken with the victim who has been given a crime reference number if any new information surfaces, which officers will pursue.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 393 08/02/18."