RUNNERS will be once again hitting the tarmac as a popular race returns.

The Race for Wildlife, the Gwent Wildlife Trust's annual road race, will return on May 13 after they took a break in 2017 due to work being done on part of the route.

The event, which began in 2013, had 334 entries in 2016 and raised more than £5,000 for the Trust.

The 10km flat route starts at Undy Athletic Football Club and makes its way around the village of Redwick which is described as: " an ideal race for beginners, runners looking for a personal best, or for those who just fancy a challenge to raise some money for charity."

The charity are also organising a 1km fun run around Undy Football Club's pitch. Anyone under 14 years of age can participate and fancy dress is encouraged.

Race for Wildlife medals and goody bags will be given to participants at the end of the 10km race and fun run finishers will also receive a medal. There will be prizes for overall and category winners.

The charity are appealing for volunteer event marshals to assist with smooth running of the day. To be a volunteer contact Gwent Wildlife Trust on 01600 740600 or email Robert Magee at: rmagee@gwentwildlife.org.

For more information about the Race for Wildlife visit gwentwildlife.org/raceforwildlife.