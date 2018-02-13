COMMUNITY groups, sports and social clubs, churches, schools and businesses are being urged to join in with the annual Torfaen Spring Clean in March.

Torfaen County Borough Council is partnering with Keep Wales Tidy (KWT) and inviting groups to get involved and take part in litter picks and clear ups in their area.

A series of litter picks will be arranged across Torfaen, and groups are also encouraged to organise their own events which the council will support and promote.

The leader of Torfaen council, Anthony Hunt, said: “Residents consistently tell us that a cleaner, greener borough is one of their key priorities and despite deep and biting cuts over the last few years we have invested an extra £250,000 annually into front line street cleansing services.

He added the council does a "huge amount" to tackle litter, fly tipping and dog fouling and that working with communities "make a difference" in tackling the issues.

Torfaen CBC's environment head, Cllr Fiona Cross, also credited the "fantastic response" to the project last year with more than 250 volunteers helping to remove around 300 bags of rubbish in communities and beauty spots in the borough.

“We would like the community to join us again this year and I would urge as many people as possible to give up an hour or two to get involved and play their part," she said.

The spring clean coincides with KWT's Spring Clean Cymru campaign which involves several events across the UK.

Chief executive of KWT, Lesley Jones, said: "We know a good quality environment matters to people and the benefits can have a big impact on our communities, health and well-being and economy.

"That is why we want to inspire people to get outdoors, be proud and help care for where they live.

"Just a short amount of time spent picking up litter can make a huge difference to the local environment."

Ron Ford of Griffithstown is a volunteer litter champion with KWT added: “People should take pride in where they live.

"If everyone picked up one piece of litter a day this problem would disappear overnight."

"Volunteering is hugely rewarding and makes a real difference to the community and I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

Visit www.torfaen.gov.uk/springclean and register your details to get involved.