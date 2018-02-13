TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died after a crash on the Pont Ebbw Roundabout near Tredegar Park in Newport.

Patrick Gerrald Hughes, known as Gerry, was injured in the crash on January 26, and later died at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

In a statement, the family of Mr Hughes, from the Llangadog area, Carmarthenshire, said: “Gerry was a proud Irish man who loved rugby.

“He was a devoted husband to Frances, dad and grandad, a good family man.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital who looked after Gerry.”

Enquires are ongoing at this time in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 379 26/01/18.